BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) versus Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Critical Comparison

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock presently has a consensus target price of $969.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Freedom.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 30.39% 16.30% 3.31% Freedom 40.48% 67.57% 10.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and Freedom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.66 $4.93 billion $33.82 27.27 Freedom $352.55 million 10.46 $142.29 million N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

