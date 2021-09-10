HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

