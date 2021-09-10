Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,143,541.28. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000. Insiders sold a total of 312,401 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,732 in the last 90 days.

TSE OTEX opened at C$68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$69.79.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

