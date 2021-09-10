Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.84

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.84 and last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 32867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.35.

CPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.