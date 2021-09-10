Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $38.35

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $39.73. Nuvalent shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

