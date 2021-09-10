Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 81057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

