MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.00

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -152.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,727 shares of company stock worth $7,524,878. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

