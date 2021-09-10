Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 154.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 214,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 196,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

