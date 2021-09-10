Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $993,000 Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.06 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

