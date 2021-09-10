Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.