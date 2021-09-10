Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,790 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,065,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.