Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

SFM stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.