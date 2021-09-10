ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 19,032 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $938.36 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.