AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,300 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bbva USA bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

