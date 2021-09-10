Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/27/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $395.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $379.00 to $382.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $427.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

7/16/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $294.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.59 and its 200-day moving average is $315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

