Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

