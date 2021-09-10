Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $554.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

