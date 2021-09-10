Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $225,000 in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 133,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RE/MAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.49.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

