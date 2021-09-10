Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $242,000 in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

