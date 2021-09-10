Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

