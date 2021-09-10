Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

