La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LZB opened at $34.22 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

