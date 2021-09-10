Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,580 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

