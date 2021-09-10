Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,328,681. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

