Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.