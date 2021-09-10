Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.93 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

