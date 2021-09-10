EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $18,402,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 322,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

