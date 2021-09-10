Rhumbline Advisers Sells 193 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock worth $10,668,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

