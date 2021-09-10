US Bancorp DE Sells 321 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $111.59 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

