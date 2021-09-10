Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.