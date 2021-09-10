Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 914 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,750 shares of company stock worth $23,827,348 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

