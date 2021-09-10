DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,846,031 shares of company stock valued at $258,220,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

