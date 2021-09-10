US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,627. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $203.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

