RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and have sold 87,174 shares worth $2,762,346. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $36.08 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

