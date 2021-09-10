Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,477 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.