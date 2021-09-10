Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 241,100 shares of company stock worth $21,392,277 and have sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

