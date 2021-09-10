Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45, a PEG ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $141,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

