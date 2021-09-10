Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $215.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

