Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 839 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

NYSE INSP opened at $232.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.