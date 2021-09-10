500 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.70.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last 90 days.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

