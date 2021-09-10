Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.