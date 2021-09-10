Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,358 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

