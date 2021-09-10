Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $767,000 Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

RARE opened at $101.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,438. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

