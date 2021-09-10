Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 62,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

