Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5,791.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $117.91 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,294 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,641 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

