SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $589.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.94. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.