Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 152,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

