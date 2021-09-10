4,616 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

