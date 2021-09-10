GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 97,536 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 922.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Calithera Biosciences worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALA. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 138,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

