5,027 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

